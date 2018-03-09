Ynoa miss at least two weeks after MRI results on his shin splints revealed a stress reaction, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The doctors believe that Ynoa will miss closer to two weeks, but nonetheless, manager Buck Showalter admitted that this setback will likely take him out of consideration for an rotation spot on the Opening Day roster. On a positive note, the right-hander wasn't feeling any ill-effects from the issue while he was on the mound, but couldn't run without experiencing pain. Expect a more concise picture of his timetable once the 24-year-old is able to resume baseball activities.