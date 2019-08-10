Ynoa will start the first game of the team's doubleheader Monday against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Ynoa also drew a start in his most recent apperance -- also against the Yankees -- and surrendered three earned runs across 4.2 innings while striking out two. Despite the way he's currently being utilized, Ynoa has made the majority of his appearances out of the bullpen this season, racking up a 5.57 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 76 innings.