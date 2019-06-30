Ynoa (0-6) allowed one run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Sunday.

This was easily Ynoa's best start of the season, but he unfortunately was matched up against the unstoppable Indians starter Shane Bieber, who threw eight shutout frames. This outing is definitely encouraging, but even including Sunday's start, Ynoa is 0-4 with a 8.50 ERA in his last four appearances. Overall, he is 0-6 with a 6.22 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 50.2 innings this season. Ynoa will start next at the Blue Jays on Saturday.