Ynoa (0-5) allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks across 2.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Mariners. He did not record a strikeout.

Ynoa allowed singular runs in the first and second innings before collapsing in the third, when he surrendered five runs on two hits and three walks while only recording one out. He was touched up for six earned runs in his previous outing and now owns an unsightly 6.75 ERA for the season. Ynoa will need to improve his performance if he's to maintain his spot in the rotation and his next opportunity will come at home agianst Cleveland.