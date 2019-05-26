Ynoa will start Monday's game at Colorado, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Ynoa started seven games for the Orioles over the last two seasons, but this will be his first start of 2019. The 25-year-old is likely to have a limited pitch count, but he is still decently stretched out having exceeded 50 pitches in two of his last three appearances. Ynoa has a 5.60 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 17.2 innings this season.

