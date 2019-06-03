Ynoa (0-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Giants.

Ynoa got through three clean innings before allowing both of his earned runs in the fourth frame. He also ran into trouble in the fifth, walking the leadoff batter and surrendering a ground-rule double to the fifth batter of the inning, though the runs were unearned after an error by Stevie Wilkerson. Despite uninspiring overall numbers, Ynoa generated 14 swinging strikes and began 18 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, but will face a tough matchup against Houston on Friday.