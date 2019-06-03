Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Takes loss
Ynoa (0-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Giants.
Ynoa got through three clean innings before allowing both of his earned runs in the fourth frame. He also ran into trouble in the fifth, walking the leadoff batter and surrendering a ground-rule double to the fifth batter of the inning, though the runs were unearned after an error by Stevie Wilkerson. Despite uninspiring overall numbers, Ynoa generated 14 swinging strikes and began 18 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, but will face a tough matchup against Houston on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal