Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Tossed up four homers
Ynoa (1-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Monday.
The right-hander came into Monday having allowed just three homers in his last 10 outings, but the Bronx bombers got to him in the first game of a doubleheader. Ynoa had also yielded just four runs in his last 14.2 innings before Monday, but with this performance, the 26-year-old's ERA shot up almost half a run. He owns a 5.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 82 innings this season. Ynoa will look to rebound in his next start Sunday at the Red Sox.
