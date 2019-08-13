Ynoa (1-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Monday.

The right-hander came into Monday having allowed just three homers in his last 10 outings, but the Bronx Bombers got to him in the first game of a doubleheader. Ynoa had yielded just four runs in his last 14.2 innings before Monday, but with this performance, the 26-year-old's ERA shot up almost half a run. He owns a 5.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 82 innings this season. Ynoa will look to rebound in his next start Sunday at the Red Sox.