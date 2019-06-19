Ynoa (0-4) took the loss in Tuesday's 16-2 rout at the hands of the A's, coughing up six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

A 10-run sixth inning accounted for most of the damage, as Oakland sent 13 batters to the plate, slugged three of its six homers on the night, and chased Ynoa from the game. The right-hander has been taken deep multiple times in three straight starts, and he'll carry a 5.65 ERA and 31:13 K:BB through 43 innings into his next outing Sunday in Seattle.