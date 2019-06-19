Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Trampled by A's
Ynoa (0-4) took the loss in Tuesday's 16-2 rout at the hands of the A's, coughing up six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two.
A 10-run sixth inning accounted for most of the damage, as Oakland sent 13 batters to the plate, slugged three of its six homers on the night, and chased Ynoa from the game. The right-hander has been taken deep multiple times in three straight starts, and he'll carry a 5.65 ERA and 31:13 K:BB through 43 innings into his next outing Sunday in Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal