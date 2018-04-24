Ynoa (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

Ynoa, who has been on the shelf all season, will now be sidelined until at least the end of May as he continues to work his way back from right shoulder inflammation. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jace Peterson, who was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on Tuesday. A more concrete timetable for Ynoa's return should emerge once he's able to resume a throwing program.