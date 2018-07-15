Ynoa (shoulder, shin) is unlikely to see the mound during the 2018 season, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Ynoa has dealt rotator cuff inflammation and multiple instances of shin splits that have kept him on the disabled list since the start of the season. The 25-year-old had a brief rehab assignment in mid-June until the shin splits reappeared, and is now looking at two more months with no baseball activities.