Orioles' Grant Wolfram: Summoned from minors
The Orioles recalled Wolfram from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Wolfram made two appearances for Baltimore back in April, allowing two runs over 1.1 innings. He will give the club a third lefty in the bullpen alongside Gregory Soto and Keegan Akin.
