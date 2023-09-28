Rodriguez (7-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over 5.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Rodriguez surrendered only one hit over the first four frames before giving up three in the fifth, which would lead to one run coming home for Washington. The young right-hander would then allow hits to two of the first four batters he faced in the top of the sixth before being relieved by Danny Coulombe. Rodriguez has now won five of his last six decisions (spanning eight starts) and has continued to lower his ERA with each passing month, culminating in a 2.17 ERA in September. .