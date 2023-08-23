Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Rodriguez logged his third consecutive quality start Tuesday, though he was ultimately stuck with a no-decision in the Orioles' 6-3 defeat. The 23-year-old Rodriguez has pitched to a 3.24 ERA in seven starts since he was recalled from Triple-A on July 17. Overall, he's now 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 91:34 K:BB across 17 starts (87 innings) this season. Rodriguez is currently lined up for a home matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.