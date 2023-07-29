Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Rodriguez went toe-to-toe with Gerrit Cole, and the Orioles eventually came out on top thanks to late-game heroics from Anthony Santander. It was the rookie's first scoreless outing since April 29 and just his third of the season. It's been mixed results for the 2018 first-round pick in his first big-league season, but the talent is evident. When Rodriguez limits the walks and keeps the ball in the park, he can certainly turn heads with his strikeout numbers, but that hasn't always been the case this season. He's been solid since being recalled in mid-July, posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, but he's not guaranteed a spot in Baltimore's rotation during the stretch run.