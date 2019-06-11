Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Bounces back from rough outing
Rodriguez blanked Low-A West Virginia over four innings in his start Monday for Delmarva. He struck out six and scattered three walks, one hit and two hit batsmen.
Rodriguez wasn't especially efficient in the outing -- he needed 93 pitches to record 12 outs -- but his performance was encouraging nonetheless after he was blasted for a season-high seven runs in his previous turn June 4. Even with that rough start factored in, Rodriguez sports a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and .177 opponent batting average across 52 innings this season. The 19-year-old has thus far justified the Orioles' decision to select him in the first round of the 2018 first-year player draft.
