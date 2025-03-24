Rodriguez (elbow) played catch from out to about 90 feet Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez was spotted playing catch from about 75 feet last week, so he seems to have taken an incremental step forward in his throwing program as he recovers from elbow inflammation. The right-hander is likely at least a couple weeks away from stepping back on the mound, and he'll essentially need to complete his own version of spring training before the Orioles deem him ready to make his season debut. Baltimore will formally place Rodriguez on the injured list prior to Thursday's opener in Toronto.