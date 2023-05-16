Rodriguez (2-1) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.1 innings during a 9-5 loss to the Angels. He struck out three.

Rodriguez served up a season-high eight earned runs Monday and has now allowed multiple home runs in three straight starts. The right-hander has been a hit-or-miss player during his first big-league stint, allowing four total earned runs in four starts (20.2 innings) while surrendering 23 runs over his other four appearances (16.1 innings). Overall, the rookie sports a 6.57 ERA and 1.73 WHIP, but his 44:17 K:BB across 37 innings is encouraging. Rodriguez will look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set in Toronto.