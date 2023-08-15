Rodriguez (3-3) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters over seven innings.

Rodriguez worked five scoreless frames before Garrett Cooper tagged him for a solo shot in the sixth. That was the only run the rookie right-hander gave up, though, and he finished with a win to even his record at 3-3. Though the victory was his first since May 9, Rodriguez has been pitching well of late. Over his past five starts, he's posted a 2.35 ERA, 0.85 WHP and 26:9 K:BB over 30.2 innings.