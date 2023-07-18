Rodriguez yielded four runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings in Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Rodriguez looked strong Monday, yielding just one run through five frames. He then allowed three straight batters to reach base in the sixth inning and was charged with three more runs. It was his first MLB outing since May 26 after a stint with Triple-A Norfolk and he now owns a 7.33 ERA through 50.1 career innings at the top level. Rodriguez's next outing is projected to be in Tampa Bay this weekend.