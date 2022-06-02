Rodriguez was lifted from Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk due to cramps in his back, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rodriguez exited Wednesday's outing after 5.2 scoreless innings when he showed some decreased velocity, but the initial diagnosis of back cramps should alleviate concerns of a serious injury. The 22-year-old is still scheduled to undergo additional testing, but it appears he's dealing with only a minor injury and shouldn't miss much time, if any.
