Rodriguez (4-3) earned the win Monday, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Rodriguez delivered the best performance of his rookie campaign Monday, holding the White Sox to just one hit over six innings en route to his fourth win. The 23-year-old Rodriguez hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since July 17 -- he's worked to a 2.32 ERA over his last seven outings (42.2 innings). Overall, Rodriguez's ERA sits at 5.03 with a 1.35 WHIP and 97:35 K:BB across 18 starts (93 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for early next week against the Angels.