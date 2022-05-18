Rodriguez struck out a season-high 11 while allowing three walks and three hits across 5.1 scoreless innings in a win for Triple-A Norfolk over Charlotte on Tuesday.

He's now sitting on a 2.65 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB across 37.1 innings this year -- right in line with his history of dominance throughout the minor leagues. There aren't a lot of flaws to be found in GrayRod's game, but it's worth noting that 10 of those 13 walks have come in his last four starts. He also hasn't been permitted to go deeper than 5.1 innings in any outing this year. In short, he isn't superhuman, but he's still one of the most exciting pitching prospects to come along in quite some time. With five plus pitches and velocity that can touch 100, he has the look of an instant-impact arm. The only question left is when the O's will see fit to promote him.