Rodriguez was removed from Wednesday's start with Triple-A Norfolk due to an apparent injury, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old delivered 5.2 scoreless innings before being looked at by the training staff and leaving Wednesday's contest. According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun, the mound visit during the sixth inning occurred after Rodriguez saw his fastball velocity drop to 89 mph from the mid 90s. The right-hander, who is one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the apparent injury.