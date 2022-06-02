Rodriguez was diagnosed with right lat discomfort after leaving Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The 22-year-old was initially reported to be managing back cramps, but the official injury announcement from the Orioles is a more concerning diagnosis. It's unclear if Rodriguez will be available for his next turn through Norfolk's rotation, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
More News
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Dealing with back cramps•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Dominates again Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Looking strong to open 2022•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Hits new career high in punchouts•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Cruising in Double-A•