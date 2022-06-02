Rodriguez was diagnosed with right lat discomfort after leaving Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old was initially reported to be managing back cramps, but the official injury announcement from the Orioles is a more concerning diagnosis. It's unclear if Rodriguez will be available for his next turn through Norfolk's rotation, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.