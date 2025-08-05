Rodriguez (elbow) said Tuesday that he expects to be ready to throw bullpen sessions "in about a month-and-a-half to two months," Foul Territory TV reports.

Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo right elbow debridement surgery early next week, and it's possible the timeline for his throwing program will change based on how the operation goes. However, it sounds like the right-hander should have a relatively normal offseason if everything goes as planned. Rodriguez will remain a health risk heading into the 2026 season after missing all of 2025 and most of the second half of 2024 with arm problems.