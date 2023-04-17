Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks over five innings in the victory over the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Despite giving up two home runs in the first inning, Rodriguez bounced back by working in more of his changeup, racking up a career-high eight strikeouts. The 23-year-old didn't allow another run for the remainder of his outing, pitching solidly until being relieved in the sixth. While Rodriguez struggled early this season, this performance showcased his potential to become a dominant force on the mound with continued refinement of his approach. He will bring a 6.91 ERA and 1.60 WHIP into his next start, scheduled tentatively for the upcoming series with Detriot.