Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, scattering two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 6-4 victory. He struck out a career-high nine.

The rookie right-hander is still working on his efficiency, as he needed 91 pitches (59 strikes) to record 15 outs, but Rodriguez's results are beginning to match his prodigious talent as he generated an impressive 31 called or swinging strikes. He's got a 14-inning scoreless streak going, and through his first 24.1 frames in the majors the 23-year-old sports a 4.07 ERA and 34:11 K:BB. Rodriguez will look to build on his dominant run in his next outing, which could come next week in Kansas City.