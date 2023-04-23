Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Sunday, pitching five scoreless innings in which he allowed five hits and three walks during a 2-1 win the Tigers. He struck out six.

Rodriguez allowed at least one baserunner in each of the first four frames, but he kept the Tigers off the board and was pulled after retiring the side in order in the fifth. It was the rookie's best performance of the season, and he lowered his ERA from 6.91 to 5.12. He currently sports a 25:10 K:BB through four starts (19.1 innings) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch again during a rematch against the Tigers in Detroit.