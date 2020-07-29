The Orioles added Rodriguez to their 60-man roster pool Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez's inclusion in the pool is likely just a measure for Baltimore to more closely monitor the development of its top pitching prospect following the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league baseball season. The 20-year-old right-hander made his full-season debut in 2020 and proved to be no match for South Atlantic League competition, posting a league-leading 24.7 K-BB% to go with a 2.68 ERA in 94 innings. He'll report to Baltimore's alternate training site in Bowie.