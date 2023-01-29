Orioles GM Mike Elias said Sunday he expects Rodriguez to make the team's Opening Day starting rotation, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old was poised to make his big-league debut last summer before a Grade 2 lat strain resulted in a three-month absence, though he returned from the injured list to make six appearances in September. Rodriguez made 14 starts for Triple-A Norfolk in 2022 and had a 2.20 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 97:21 K:BB across 69.2 innings, and he should crack Baltimore's Opening Day rotation with a decent showing during spring training. The young right-hander's reduced workload last year likely means he'll face some workload limitations in 2023.