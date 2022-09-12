Rodriguez (lat) has completed his rehab assignment and will return from Triple-A Norfolk's 60-day injured list during the upcoming weekend and slot back into the affiliate's rotation, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander was on the shelf for three months with a right lat strain before he began his rehab assignment Sept. 1 at High-A Aberdeen. He proceeded to move up to Double-A Bowie for his last two rehab starts, covering 4.2 innings between those outings while striking out 11 batters. Rodriguez's workload will likely be monitored carefully at Triple-A the rest of the way, but he could still be a candidate for a promotion to the big leagues over the final few weeks of the season if Baltimore remains in contention for a wild-card spot.