Rodriguez (3-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels after allowing seven runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.1 innings.

Rodriguez allowed a career-high 11 hits and nearly matched his career-high with seven runs allowed. While the 4.1 innings pitched was a season-low, he still was able to rack up seven strikeouts, which were his most since April 5. The Angels scored at least a run in each of the first four inning and 10 of the 14 balls put in play against Rodriguez were hard hit. The 24-year-old now sits at a 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB in 28.1 innings and will look to get back on track in a divisional showdown with the Yankees.