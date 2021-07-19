Rodriguez struck out a career-high 12 strikeouts over five innings for Double-A Bowie in a 6-2 win over Erie. He permitted one unearned run on two hits and one walk over the 83-pitch outing.

Heading into Sunday's start, Rodriguez had already dazzled over his first seven outings at Double-A, posting a 2.34 ERA and 0.81 WHIP while recording 45 punchouts in 34.2 innings. He somehow managed to raise the bar against a loaded Erie lineup, which featured a trio of highly-regarded Tigers prospects in Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Dylan Dingler. The 21-year-old righty looks like one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, and if he continues to dominate in the upper levels of the minors, he should be on track to join Baltimore's big-league rotation by the middle of 2022.