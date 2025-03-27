The Orioles placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez came down with the injury in early March. He is slated to resume throwing off a mound before the end of this week, and the Orioles have some optimism that he won't require an extended absence. That said, Rodriguez has numerous boxes to check in the recovery process before a timeline for his season debut gets clearer.