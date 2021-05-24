Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and a 31:4 K:BB in 18.1 innings through his first four starts at High-A Aberdeen.

After the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, Rodriguez has picked up right where he left off in 2019, when he was named the Orioles' Jim Palmer Minor-League Co-Pitcher of the Year along with Michael Baumann. While making the jump from Low-A Delmarva to the High-A level, Rodriguez hasn't been phased by the improved competition. Blessed with a deep repertoire that includes a high-90s four-seamer, curveball, cutter and spinning changeup, the 21-year-old Rodriguez looks like the top pitching prospect in the Baltimore system.