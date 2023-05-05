Rodriguez allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings against Kansas City on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Rodriguez entered Thursday having pitched a combined 10 scoreless innings over his previous two appearances, but he couldn't maintain that momentum against the Royals. The right-hander served up three homers and five runs between the third and fourth frames, departing with two outs in the fourth inning having thrown 77 pitches. The eight hits and six total runs he allowed were both season highs, while the three punchouts were a season low. Rodriguez's ERA jumped from 4.07 to 5.46 as a result of the poor outing.