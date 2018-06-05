Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Lands with O's at No. 11 overall

The Orioles have selected Rodriguez with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

One of the big movers up draft boards this spring, Rodriguez has emerged as one of the few high school hurlers in this class with frontline upside evaluators can dream on. He generates easy 92-95 mph velocity with his fastball, thanks in part to a strong 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame that he uses to generate good extension. The late life on his fastball makes it at least a plus pitch, and there's a chance he could add a tick or two to the pitch in pro ball, which could make it a 70- or 80-grade offering. He has good feel for spinning a breaking ball, with a slider and curveball that should each be at least average offerings. This, coupled with his size and Texas roots have led to Forrest Whitley comps, but Whitley was the better amateur prospect. If his changeup develops into a quality offering and he throws strikes consistently, he could end up being one of the best pitching prospects from this draft.