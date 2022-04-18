Rodriguez has posted a 2.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB across nine innings in his first two starts for Triple-A Norfolk.

Any concerns that baseball's best pitching prospect would be slowed in his ascent by Triple-A bats have been alleviated early on. Rodriguez hasn't pitched deep into either of his first two starts, but that can likely be chalked up to the abbreviated spring slate -- though it is worth noting that he threw just 103 innings last season, so the O's will likely monitor his workload this year. Despite John Means (elbow) hitting the IL, there's been no serious talk of promoting Rodriguez quite yet, but it looks like just a matter of time.