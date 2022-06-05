Rodriguez has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain and it's possible he will not return this season, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The team estimated a September return while acknowledging that it could be a longer or shorter absence. General manager Mike Elias said Rodriguez could still get a spot in the 2023 rotation even if he doesn't return this year. Rodriguez is a candidate to pitch in the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time.