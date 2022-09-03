Rodriguez (lat) will continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rodriguez began his rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Aberdeen, logging 1.1 scoreless innings. It's unclear how many additional rehab appearances the right-hander will need before he can rejoin Triple-A Norfolk. It's still possible he gets a cup of coffee with the Orioles before the end of the year as long as his recovery continues to go well.
