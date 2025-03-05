Rodriguez said the diminished velocity he showed in Tuesday's outing versus the Twins was a result of feeling "sluggish" and an inability to "get behind the ball," Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander averaged 93.2 mph in the start and had one four-seamer clocked at just 89.5 mph. However, Rodriguez insists that he's fine physically and he was purposefully not throwing at max effort. For now, it appears there isn't anything to worry about here, but all eyes will be on Rodriguez's velocity as spring training moves along.