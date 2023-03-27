Baltimore optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Multiple reports earlier Monday indicated that Rodriguez wasn't going to be part of the Orioles' Opening Day rotation, and now he's officially been sent down to the minors. While the top prospect endured some struggles this spring, the odds are good that he'll get off to a strong start with Norfolk and join the O's rotation sooner rather than later.
