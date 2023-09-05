Rodriguez (5-3) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Rodriguez wasn't as dominant as he was his last time out, when he allowed just one hit over six scoreless frames against the White Sox, but he did demonstrate an impressive arsenal with 17 whiffs and seven punchouts. The right-hander has racked up five consecutive quality starts, posting a 2.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 31 innings during that stretch. Rodriguez struggled mightily early this season, but he's turned things around dramatically following a nearly two-month stint in the minors. Since returning to the Orioles' rotation July 17, he's posted a 2.85 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 53.2 frames.