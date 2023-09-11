Rodriguez (5-4) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Red Sox.

Rodriguez had logged five straight quality starts going into Sunday. It's unclear if the rookie right-hander was thrown off by a rain delay before the game, but he didn't have his best stuff despite throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes. For the season, he's at a 4.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 110:39 K:BB through 103.1 innings over 20 starts. Rodriguez is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rays.