The Orioles recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers in Arlington, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander will be making his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday, stepping into the rotation as a replacement for Kyle Bradish (foot), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though Rodriguez is the Orioles' top pitching prospect and should at least hold down a rotation spot so long as Bradish is on the shelf, he'll likely need to rectify the command and control problems he's shown throughout the spring in order to earn a more permanent stay in the big leagues. Rodriguez failed to win a spot on the Opening Day roster after walking seven batters and surrendering three home runs in 15.1 Grapefruit League innings, and those issues carried over to his lone Triple-A start prior to his call-up. He worked four innings his last time out Friday with Norfolk, striking out two while issuing four walks, throwing a wild pitch and serving up a home run.