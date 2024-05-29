Rodriguez (5-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out 10.

Rodriguez got off to a rocky start Tuesday, allowing a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. The 24-year-old Rodriguez would settle in and hold Boston off the board over his final four frames while recording a career-high 10 strikeouts. However, the Orioles couldn't overcome the early deficit in the eventual 8-3 defeat. It's the first time since April 23 that Rodriguez has allowed more than two earned runs in a start -- he'd gone 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in his previous three outings. Overall, he sports a 3.53 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB across 51 innings this season. Rodriguez's next start is currently scheduled for early next week in Toronto.