Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Orioles rotation Monday against the Dodgers at Camden Yards. The right-hander gets a tough matchup in his return to the big leagues, and things won't get any easier later this week, when he's expected to receive another turn through the rotation on the road against the first-place Rays. Nonetheless, Rodriguez's upside warrants a roster spot in fantasy leagues even if managers don't intend to use him right away. The young right-hander posted a 1.69 ERA in 37.1 innings at Norfolk after being optioned in late May.