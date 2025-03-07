Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Rodriguez (triceps) will not be ready for Opening Day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hyde noted that Rodriguez isn't dealing with any structural damage, but the discomfort he's feeling in his right elbow/triceps is enough to keep him out for "some time." The 25-year-old will seek a second opinion, and it's unknown at this point how far his absence will extend into the regular season. While Rodriguez is out, Albert Suarez and Cade Povich will battle for the open spot in Baltimore's rotation.