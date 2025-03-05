Rodriguez said the diminished velocity he showed in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins was a result of feeling "sluggish" and an inability to "get behind the ball," Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander averaged 93.2 miles per hour in the start and had one four-seamer that clocked in at just 89.5 mph. However, Rodriguez insists that he's fine physically and noted that he was purposefully not throwing at max effort. For now, Rodriguez's fantasy managers don't appear to have anything to worry about, but his velocity will still be worth monitoring as spring training moves along.